Minister wants Pakistani dramas on Netflix, Amazon

Smartphone with Netflix logo is placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken April 19, 2022. — Reuters

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday expressed the desire to see Pakistani dramas and films on major international streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon, saying the country’s entertainment sector has great potential to go global.

Speaking during a roundtable meeting with prominent producers and directors of the Pakistani entertainment industry in Karachi, Iqbal stressed the need to revitalise the sector by embracing innovation and modern narratives.

Among the attendees were director Nadeem Baig, producer Satish Anand, and actress Hina Khawaja Bayat.

Iqbal said Pakistan had a rich cultural and artistic history, particularly in the fields of music, arts, and television dramas. “Pakistani dramas are celebrated across the world, yet they remain absent from global digital platforms,” he noted. He urged the industry’s stakeholders to work towards securing international visibility for local content.

The minister lamented that the film industry had stagnated, with only a few films released each year. He encouraged filmmakers to explore fresh storylines, adding that recurring themes and demoralising portrayals —such as that of the police — should be avoided.

“There are many respectable and hardworking officers in our police force whose stories deserve to be told,” he remarked.

Iqbal also described actors, filmmakers and producers as Pakistan’s "soft-power ambassadors" and said they had a vital role in improving the country’s global image.

He assured government support in helping the local industry tap into the global dubbing market and reach wider audiences.

He further emphasised the importance of telling the stories of national heroes through dramas and films, highlighting the need to create awareness about figures like Allama Iqbal among the youth.

Touching on international trends, Iqbal said Pakistan could learn from countries like China, which has become a dominant force in global cinema by mastering new techniques and embracing export-led strategies.

Director Nadeem Baig welcomed the ministry’s initiative, saying it was the first time the government had engaged directly with the entertainment industry to address its challenges.

Satish Anand echoed the sentiment, adding that strong content could break through global barriers if backed by the right support.

Actress Hina Khawaja Bayat pointed out that timely regulation was needed in the sector, including ensuring prompt payments to artists and professionals.