Salman Khan looks back at advice his father gave

Salman Khan shares advice his father gave him

Bollywood's megastar Salman Khan appears to be musing on the advice his father, Salim Khan, gave him.



Taking to X, he writes, "Present becomes yr past, past catches up 2 your future, present Is a gift, do right with it, mistakes repeated becomes a habit n then your character."

"Dont blame any 1 , no 1 can make u do anything that u don’t want to. My dad just said this to me, it’s so true. Kash I'd heard this earlier but never too late."

Similarly, Suniel Shetty, who is also a friend of the star, reflected on his thoughts about him in a recent interview.

“Someone who’s most misunderstood, someone who I believe is one of the finest souls we have. I always say, the difference between a human being and ‘Being Human’ is Salman Khan," he told Bollywood Bubble when a photo of him was shown with the Sikander star on the set of the latte's show Dus Ka Dum.

Moreover, Salman is set to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, which he has previously helmed several times.