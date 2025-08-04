 
Geo News

Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on wedding rumours with Abdul Razzak

Bollywood actor addresses long-standing rumour linking her to former cricketer

By
Web Desk
|

August 04, 2025

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia (left) and Abdul Razzaq. — Facebook/Instagram/ Tamannaah Bhatia
Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia (left) and Abdul Razzaq. — Facebook/Instagram/ Tamannaah Bhatia

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia has addressed long-standing rumours linking her to former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, rejecting the reports as baseless and at times embarrassing.

In a recent interview with a Indian media outlet, Tamannaah spoke about how such unfounded stories often spread quickly on social media, causing both amusement and discomfort.

She recalled that a photograph of her with Abdul Razzaq at a jewellery store event in 2020 sparked speculation about their relationship.

Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq! The Internet is a fun place. According to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq. I’m sorry sir. Aapke do teen bachche hai (You have 2-3 children). I don’t know about your life, but it was so embarrassing,” she said.

This is not the first time Tamannaah has been linked to cricketers. In 2010, a photo of her with Virat Kohli during a commercial shoot also led to false rumours.

“I only met him for one day during the shoot. We never talked or met again,” Bhatia clarified.

Shamoon Ismail stuns fans with 'new chapter' in life
Shamoon Ismail stuns fans with 'new chapter' in life
Salman Khan looks back at advice his father gave
Salman Khan looks back at advice his father gave
What prize did PM Shehbaz award young content creator Talha Ahmed? video
What prize did PM Shehbaz award young content creator Talha Ahmed?
Actor Alizeh Shah breaks silence on 'harassment, industry exploitation'
Actor Alizeh Shah breaks silence on 'harassment, industry exploitation'
Celebrities speak out in support of honour killing victims in Balochistan
Celebrities speak out in support of honour killing victims in Balochistan
Mehwish Hayat backs Sahir Lodhi amid online trolling
Mehwish Hayat backs Sahir Lodhi amid online trolling
Actor Kaiser Nizamani recalls near-disaster on Lahore–Karachi flight
Actor Kaiser Nizamani recalls near-disaster on Lahore–Karachi flight
Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury on set of 'King'
Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury on set of 'King'