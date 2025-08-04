Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on wedding rumours with Abdul Razzak

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia (left) and Abdul Razzaq. — Facebook/Instagram/ Tamannaah Bhatia

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia has addressed long-standing rumours linking her to former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, rejecting the reports as baseless and at times embarrassing.

In a recent interview with a Indian media outlet, Tamannaah spoke about how such unfounded stories often spread quickly on social media, causing both amusement and discomfort.

She recalled that a photograph of her with Abdul Razzaq at a jewellery store event in 2020 sparked speculation about their relationship.

“Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq! The Internet is a fun place. According to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq. I’m sorry sir. Aapke do teen bachche hai (You have 2-3 children). I don’t know about your life, but it was so embarrassing,” she said.

This is not the first time Tamannaah has been linked to cricketers. In 2010, a photo of her with Virat Kohli during a commercial shoot also led to false rumours.

“I only met him for one day during the shoot. We never talked or met again,” Bhatia clarified.