Shah Rukh Khan reacts to first National Award win

Shah Rukh Khan gets honest about his National Award win

Shah Rukh Khan has a storied career that spans over three decades. But he never won a National Award — until now.



For Jawan, the 'King Khan' won his first-ever prestigious award, which he shared with Vikrant Massey, who bagged it for 12th Fail.

Taking to Instagram, the megastar shared his emotional message in which he thanked everyone who is associated with him. "Needless to say, I am overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility. To be honoured with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime."

On his collaborators with whom he worked, Khan said, "I want to thank all my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023. So, thank you, Raju sir, thank you, Sid, and especially, thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawan and trusting me to deliver." Addressing his Jawan director, the actor added, “Atlee sir, this is like you say 'mass'!”

In his clip, the Pathaan star did not forget his team, saying, "I want to thank my team and management, which works tirelessly. They bear with me my eccentricities and my impatience and give me their full attention, making me look much better than I am. This award would not be possible at all without their love and perseverance."

Moreover, Khan took the time to share his gratitude for his family, sharing, "My wife and kids, who over the last few years have given me so much more love and care as if I am the kid in the house, and want only the best for me. They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them, but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time."

At the end, the National Award is an award that is so far missing from the Bollywood star's shelf; so, as he won it, he noted, "The National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating, and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise, to be truly heard is a blessing."

Directed by Atlee, Jawan became the highest-grossing film of 2023, starring Khan.