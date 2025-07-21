 
Celebrities speak out in support of honour killing victims in Balochistan

Showbiz stars call incident "deeply disturbing and heart-wrenching", "deep, raw betrayal of humanity"

July 21, 2025

(From left to right) This collage shows showbiz stars Tamkenat Mansoor, Hania Aamir and Ahsan Khan. — Instagram/tamkenat/haniaheheofficial/khanahsanofficial
Celebrities around Pakistan take to social media to express support for the victims of an honour killing incident in Balochistan.

The couple were shot dead on the orders of a local tribal Jirga last month for honour in Balochistan’s Dagari, situated on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

The incident gained national attention after a video went viral on social media, showing a group of men forcing a couple out of a vehicle and leading them into a desert, where they were shot at close range.

Actor Hania Aamir took to Instagram to share a powerful message on the topic, highlighting larger issues of gender in Pakistan.

"If women were to start killing for honour, no man would remain," the post said.

Tamkenat Mansoor also expressed her frustration at the incident, saying: "This society hates women," a popular sentiment that followed the events in Balochistan today.

— Instagram/tamkenat
More celebrities, including actor Nauman Ijaz, shared a series of heartfelt messages, calling the incident "deeply disturbing and heart-wrenching" and a "deep, raw betrayal of humanity".

Celebrities speak out in support of honour killing victims in Balochistan

Ahsan Khan reacted to the incident with a wish that education were made more accessible. He deemed the incident as one caused by a lack of tolerance and education.

— Instagram/khanahsanofficial
Model Hira Khan posted a prayer for the victims, concluding her statement by saying: "We failed you and so many others," a nod at the rising number of honour killings taking place in the country.

— Instagram/hirrakhann
Rapper Talhah Yunus of the Young Stunners shared the incident on his Instagram stories.

'Honour' killings continued to claim the lives of multiple Pakistani women in 2024 and 2025, perpetuated by deeply embedded societal norms that deem certain acts as dishonourable. From January to November 2024, a total of 346 people fell victim to 'honour' crimes in the country.

Meanwhile, many other celebrities and personalities are continuing to raise awareness and share their thoughts as the matter continues to develop.

