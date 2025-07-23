What prize did PM Shehbaz award young content creator Talha Ahmed?

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets renowned content creator Talha Ahmed at the PM House in Islamabad, on July 19, 2025. — Facebook@GovtofPakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has awarded renowned content creator Talha Ahmed a laptop and a cash prize of Rs1 million in recognition of his creative work.

During a recent meeting at the Prime Minister’s House, the premier praised Talha’s efforts and presented him with a commemorative shield.

The prime minister also assured Talha of full government support should he wish to pursue higher education at Cambridge or require assistance for healthcare.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan", Talha shared that the prime minister commended his work and welcomed him with warmth.

“He embraced me affectionately and appreciated my videos that depict the role of Muslims through the eyes of a civil servant and Bollywood,” Talha said.

At the prime minister’s request, Talha even performed one of his viral scenes live, which reportedly entertained everyone present during the meeting.

Talha also documented the meeting in a vlog, saying it had become one of the most memorable moments of his life.