Jennifer Lopez plans to move in with Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez may be gearing up on taking a major step in her relationship with Ben Affleck as she was seen touring schools in Los Angeles.



According to TMZ, the Hustlers star was spotted visiting at least one school on Friday after she spent time with the Argo star at his Brentwood home.

The vocal powerhouse’s 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex Mark Anthony, were formerly studying in Miami for years.

The On the Floor hit-maker’s latest move could come as an indication that she and her rumoured beau may be getting serious about rekindling their relationship.

However, a source close to the star told Page Six that her priority is her kids when it comes to making life-changing decisions.

“She has to ensure that she is taking her children into account,” the source said.

“They are her priority.”