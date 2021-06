Naimal Khawar receives Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistani showbiz star Naimal Khawar received her Covid-19 vaccine and shared a photo with millions of fans on social media.



Taking to her Instagram handle, Naimal Khawar shared her photo, face covered with emoticons, and confirmed she received coronavirus vaccine.

She wrote in the caption “Covid-19 Vaccinated”.

Naimal Khawar also urged her fans to get vaccinated.

“Get vaccinated guys!”, she said.