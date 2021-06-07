 
entertainment
Monday Jun 07 2021
Prince William and Kate Middleton congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their new baby

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William congratulated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the birth of their new baby girl Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

On Sunday (June 6), The Duke  and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their second child. William and Kate are all delighted by the happy news.

Uncle William and aunt Kate shared their excitement on social media, saying that they are "all delighted by the happy news" of baby Lili's arrival."  

They wrote: "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

 Lili was born on Friday (June 4) in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA," according to official announcement

The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have also been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named their baby girl after the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour the Princess of Wales," the couple explained in the birth announcement. 

