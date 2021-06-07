Piers Morgan pokes fun at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they welcome their second child

Piers Morgan, the former Good Morning Britain host, mocked Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle as they announced the happy news of their baby Lili's arrival.



Morgan, who is the couple's vocal critic, took to Twitter after they announced on Sunday that earlier this week they had welcomed a baby girl Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.



Mocking at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Morgan said he wasn't going to tweet about the baby news, as he joked he was respecting the couple's privacy.

"To those asking for my reaction to the new royal baby, I am respecting her parents' constant pleas for privacy and declining to comment," Morgan tweeted.

Pierce Morgan, according to some fans, was apparently referring to the The Sussexes saying as they stepped down as senior royals to live more private lives, but then went on to give endless interviews.