Monday Jun 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to take parental leave after welcoming daughter

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after welcoming their second child last week, are taking some time off work.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will be taking their parental leaves following the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor.

In a statement issued, the couple said: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

The pair also quietly announced their decision to take a parental leave in the footnote of their Archewell website, saying: "While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to do important work and publish stories on the site. We look forward to seeing you!"

