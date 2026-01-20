Robert Redford daughter Amy Redford honours father with heartfelt tribute

Robert Redford daughter Amy Redford honors father with heartfelt tribute

Robert Redford’s youngest daughter, Amy Redford, paid moving tribute to her late father ahead of the upcoming Sundance Film Festival.

She reflected on his legacy as both a filmmaker and a parent.

Speaking on the Today show, Amy described the Oscar-winning actor and director as “playful, curious, and kind.”

He emphasized how he instilled in his children a passion for pursuing dreams and a deep respect for stewardship of the natural world.

“I think what he taught us to do is really find the thing that we’re most passionate about and the things that we think might be able to change the world,” Amy shared.

"The best thing I think he did for my family was raise us between New York City and the mountains of Sundance – because we got to live between the city and in natural law – and taught us a very strong value of stewardship. That's something that I think all of us bring to the table to this day, and I'm very proud of that," she continued.

Redford passed away from natural causes in September 2025 at age 89.

He left behind four children: Scott (who died in infancy), Shauna, James (who passed in 2020), and Amy.

Amy highlighted her father’s determination in founding the Sundance Film Festival in 1978, despite industry skepticism.

His vision was to create a platform for untold stories and emerging filmmakers.

It is a mission that continues to shape Hollywood today.

“If you tell him not to do it, that just means it hasn’t been done yet,” Amy recalled.

The festival has since launched the careers of directors like Ryan Coogler and Chloé Zhao.

Following in her father’s footsteps, Amy has built a career in filmmaking, directing Roost (2022) and producing The Lincoln Project.

She credited her upbringing around her father’s creative process for inspiring her own journey.