Matt Damon makes shocking claim about Pedro Pascal

‘The Rip’ released for streaming on Netflix on January 16

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 20, 2026

Matt Damon revealed he knew Pedro Pascal was destined for stardom even when Pascal’s role was barely visible on screen.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show alongside Ben Affleck for the promotion for their film The Rip, Damon reflected on filming The Adjustment Bureau (2011) with Emily Blunt.

He recalled a seemingly throwaway moment when a maitre’d seated them in a New York restaurant scene.

The part was later cut, but Damon and Blunt were struck by the actor’s presence.

“…Em goes, ‘That guy’s really f---ing good.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, what the f---? That guy was really good,’” Damon remembered.

“There was something just incredibly interesting, but real and natural… And years later, I found out it was Pedro Pascal.”

“Not even a day player with anything actually really to do. Just his presence, we both recognized it immediately. And it was Pedro,” he added.

Pascal who have now become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand stars thanks to The Last of Us, The Mandalorian, and Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four had no lines in that cameo.

Yet Damon insists his charisma was unmistakable.

For the unversed, The Rip released for streaming on Netflix January 16.

