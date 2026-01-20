Brooklyn Beckham’s allegations get emotional reactions from celebrities

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, has found himself at the centre of massive public attention after opening up about his serious family tensions.

The 26-year-old shared emotional messages on his Instagram account, claiming that were a lot of messed up thing happening behind the scenes.

Brooklyn share he felt that his parents interfered in his marriage to Nicola Peltz and they didn’t just stop there and went to the media to talk about private family matters.

However, the model and entrepreneur explained in the matter that staying silent for years took a heavy toll on him and that speaking out felt very overwhelming.

The star’s statements quickly sparked reactions from well known celebrities as well, as on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid called his situation as “utterly tragic” and said the allegations sounded deeply painful.

Kate Garraway, meanwhile, agreed and added that the real sadness is to see the family breaking apart rather than the heavy damage to their public image.

Singer and songwriter Lily Allen also showed her support online to Brooklyn situation, while TV personality GK Barry added that the Beckhams must be under huge pressure after their son’s harsh comments.

Presenter Vogue Williams also reacted, saying that she was shocked and very sad by what just she happened.