Kanye west set to surprise his Indian fans

Kanye West is making his musical comeback.

The Donda rapper, 48, according to Hollywood Hungama, is set to bring his legendary music to India for the first time this year. If confirmed, the tour would mark a major moment for Indian music fans and the global hip-hop scene.

Sources close to the news say the rapper plans to perform some of his most popular songs, including Ultralight Beam, Stronger, Good Life, and Gold Digger. However, details about concert dates, cities, and venues have not yet been revealed.

The report adds that the 24-time Grammy winner’s visit is expected to be a major cultural event. Despite the excitement, there has been no official announcement from Kanye West’s team or tour promoters confirming the India leg so far.

While this would be his first official concert tour stop in India, Kanye West has visited the country before. In 2009, he traveled to India for a spiritual retreat. He later visited Mumbai in 2012 to promote his women’s fashion label.

The news comes shortly after Kanye made headlines for collaborating with his daughter, North West, on a new track titled Piercing on My Hand. The 12-year-old recently shared a teaser from the song on her newly launched Instagram account.

Posting a short clip to her Instagram Stories, North wrote, “Piercing on my hand, the other holding bands.”

She added another line at the end, saying, “No friends, just filter, you wouldn’t understand.”

Fans across India are now eagerly waiting for official confirmation of Kanye West’s much-anticipated India tour.