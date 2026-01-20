Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s kid Fin steps out in eye catching style after turning 17

Fin Affleck, who is the middle child of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, is now stepping into their teenage years with impressive confidence and a growing sense of self.

The 17-year-old was recently seen out in Brentwood California over the weekend while looking relaxed and positive during the outing.

Fin shared that they changed their name from Seraphina to Fin in April 2024 and has slowly been showing more of personal style since then.

During the cosy outing, Fin kept things casual in a denim jacket with a warm lining, a checkered shirt and brown trousers.

However, his hair, which was once was very short, has now grown out and it was styled into playful twintail.

A bag of leather was rested on one shoulder, while they were carrying a shopping bag.

And instead of stopping at a nearby cafe, Fin sat cross legged on the curb and focused on their laptop while looking unbothered by people who were passing by.

For the unversed, Jennifer and Ben are raising their three kids together, including Violet, Fin, and Samuel.

Ben, moreover, recently also talked about his parenting style while managing public spotlight and allowing them to choose their own paths.

Whereas Jennifer also got candid about how challenging it can be to protect them.