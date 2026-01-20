David Beckham dodges awkward question about son Brooklyn's statement

Brooklyn, 25, released a scathing statement declaring he does not wish to reconcile with his family

Sir David Beckham declined to comment on his son Brooklyn’s explosive new claims about their family after being questioned at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The former footballer was approached by Sky News while in Switzerland for a string of engagements on Tuesday, January 20, just hours after his and Victoria Beckham’s eldest child broke his silence on the Beckham family feud.

Asked by Sky’s business correspondent Paul Kelso whether he had a message for his son, and if he was disappointed that private family matters were playing out publicly, Sir David chose not to respond. Instead, he kept on walking with his head held high and a smile on his face.

David was in Switzerland at the time to record a podcast and attend meetings tied to his business ventures, including his role as co-owner of Inter Miami CF.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, 26, had broken his silence earlier that day, sharing a deeply personal statement with his Instagram 16.1 million followers. “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” he wrote on his stories. “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

He continued, “All we want [is] peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”

The post marked the first public acknowledgment of tension within the Beckham family, following years of speculation that began after Brooklyn married actress Nicola Peltz in 2022. The couple now live in Los Angeles.

In his statement, Brooklyn claimed that while he was in the UK around the time of Sir David’s 50th birthday celebrations last May, his father would only agree to see him if Nicola was not present.

Brooklyn also made bombshell claims about his mother and how the former Spice Girls member ruined his wedding to The Last Airbender actress.