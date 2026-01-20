David Beckham ‘mistress' Rebecca Loos addresses shocking Brooklyn claims

Rebecca Loos, widely known for being the personal assistant David Beckham embarked on an extra-marital affair with, has come out with shocking comments on the latest drama among the Beckham brood.

The former Beckham staffer was told to check out Brooklyn Beckham’s claims against his parents on a recent Instagram post, shared a day ago.

Replying to a comment, which said that she needed to “see the awesome ditch Brooklyn just posted” about his parents’ “lies”, the Dutch model praised her alleged ex’s son.

“So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!” her response read. (Sic)

She further took the time to address another comment which described Brooklyn’s statement as a “fascinating admission”.

“The truth always comes out,” the 48-year-old media personality wrote, complete with a red heart emoji.

Rebecca Loos’s comments on the recent fallout among the Beckhams has sparked attention due to her rumoured 2004 affair with David Beckham while he was a Real Madrid player.

The affair, initially denied by the footballing superstar, was indirectly addressed — albeit, not confirmed — in his 2023 documentary for Netflix.

“There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with,” he said in the four-part documentary Beckham, as he discussed the excruciating media attention he had received in Spain.

“It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Beckham came out all guns blazing against his famous parents earlier today, claiming that he and his wife are done with the family drama and do not plan to reconcile with them.