 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Jun 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Do you know which West Indian great was Inzimam ul Haq's first ODI wicket?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Inzamam-ul-Haq showing Peshawar Zalmi squad some bowling techniques during a training session in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Instagram/PCB

As net practices are in full swing ahead of the Pakistan Super League's sixth edition in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board shared a fun fact about Peshawar Zalmi's batting coach, Inzamam-ul-Haque.

The PCB shared a picture of Inzamam on Instagram in which he could be seen during the net practices, trying to show his team some bowling techniques.

The board also shared a fun fact about Inzamam.

"#DidYouKnow Inzamam-ul-Haq took a wicket on the very first ball of his ODI career. He dismissed Brian Lara for 45 at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad in 1991," wrote the PCB.

Second-placed Peshawar Zalmi will resume their Pakistan Super League campaign on June 10 when they take on last year's runners up Lahore Qalandars. 

Zalmi is currently number 2 on the point table with 6 points in 5 matches. They had won three and lost two when the tournament was being played in Karachi.

The Wahab Riaz-led team are second-placed on the basis of the net run rate as they share the same number of points as table toppers Karachi Kings.

The PSL schedule was released a few days ago after fans were eagerly anticipating the return of the league. It should be recalled that the tournament was abruptly suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in early March.

Here's the schedule:

DateAgainstTime
June 10
Lahore Qalandars
11pm PST, 10pm UAE time
June 12
Quetta Gladiators
9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
June 13
Multan Sultans
11pm PST, 10pm UAE time
June 15
Karachi Kings
11pm PST, 10pm UAE time
June 17 
Islamabad United
6pm PST, 5pm UAE time
June 21Qualifier (1 v 2)
6pm PST, 5pm UAE time
June 21Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)
11pm PST, 10pm UAE time
June 22Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)
9pm PST, 8pm UAE time
June 24Final9pm PST, 8pm UAE time


More From Sports:

PSL more than just playing experience for Zimbabwe's Muzarabani

PSL more than just playing experience for Zimbabwe's Muzarabani
Mohammad Hafeez extends condolences to victims of Ghotki train accident

Mohammad Hafeez extends condolences to victims of Ghotki train accident

PSL 2021: Players to drink coconut water, wear ice vests to beat the UAE heat

PSL 2021: Players to drink coconut water, wear ice vests to beat the UAE heat
Eng vs NZ: Pacer Ollie Robinson to miss 2nd Test as ECB probes racist tweet

Eng vs NZ: Pacer Ollie Robinson to miss 2nd Test as ECB probes racist tweet
Did Shoaib Akhtar comment on the Hania Aamir controversy?

Did Shoaib Akhtar comment on the Hania Aamir controversy?
PSL 2021: Four more players issued UAE visa

PSL 2021: Four more players issued UAE visa
Watch: Floyd Mayweather delivers powerful punch after Logan Paul's onslaught

Watch: Floyd Mayweather delivers powerful punch after Logan Paul's onslaught
PSL 2021: Multan Sultans’ Usman Qadir to take 'maximum advantage of UAE conditions'

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans’ Usman Qadir to take 'maximum advantage of UAE conditions'
Dutch runner Sifan Hassan smashes women's 10,000 metres world record

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan smashes women's 10,000 metres world record
PSL 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi aims to become leading wicket-taker once again

PSL 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi aims to become leading wicket-taker once again
T20 leagues pose threat to international cricket: Faf du Plessis

T20 leagues pose threat to international cricket: Faf du Plessis
Nawaz Sharif watches Maryam's son Junaid play polo for Cambridge University

Nawaz Sharif watches Maryam's son Junaid play polo for Cambridge University

Latest

view all