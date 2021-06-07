Do you know which West Indian great was Inzimam ul Haq's first ODI wicket?

Inzamam-ul-Haq showing Peshawar Zalmi squad some bowling techniques during a training session in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Instagram/PCB

As net practices are in full swing ahead of the Pakistan Super League's sixth edition in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board shared a fun fact about Peshawar Zalmi's batting coach, Inzamam-ul-Haque.

The PCB shared a picture of Inzamam on Instagram in which he could be seen during the net practices, trying to show his team some bowling techniques.

The board also shared a fun fact about Inzamam.

"#DidYouKnow Inzamam-ul-Haq took a wicket on the very first ball of his ODI career. He dismissed Brian Lara for 45 at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad in 1991," wrote the PCB.



Second-placed Peshawar Zalmi will resume their Pakistan Super League campaign on June 10 when they take on last year's runners up Lahore Qalandars.



Zalmi is currently number 2 on the point table with 6 points in 5 matches. They had won three and lost two when the tournament was being played in Karachi.

The Wahab Riaz-led team are second-placed on the basis of the net run rate as they share the same number of points as table toppers Karachi Kings.

The PSL schedule was released a few days ago after fans were eagerly anticipating the return of the league. It should be recalled that the tournament was abruptly suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in early March.

Here's the schedule:

Date Against Time June 10

Lahore Qalandars

11pm PST, 10pm UAE time

June 12

Quetta Gladiators

9pm PST, 8pm UAE time

June 13

Multan Sultans

11pm PST, 10pm UAE time

June 15

Karachi Kings

11pm PST, 10pm UAE time

June 17

Islamabad United

6pm PST, 5pm UAE time

June 21 Qualifier (1 v 2)

6pm PST, 5pm UAE time

June 21 Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)

11pm PST, 10pm UAE time

June 22 Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)

9pm PST, 8pm UAE time

June 24 Final 9pm PST, 8pm UAE time





