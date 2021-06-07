BTS’s Suga touches on having to ‘relive’ traumas for music inspiration

BTS’s Suga recently shed light on the hardships he faces when attempting to relive traumas in lieu of music inspiration.

Suga touched upon his tumultuous relationship with his muse during an interview with E NOW‘' Sakshma Srivastav.



There he was quoted saying, “It wasn’t that difficult. Because we work on music a lot, we have many songs out there, so when we work on our individual projects, we always think about what to talk about.”

“Now that we look back at those experiences, we feel thankful because they enable us to tell various stories. And the things that used to be painful to recall aren’t anymore because releasing music also helps alleviate that emotion, so it’s half and half for me.”

“For me, it has been helpful. Many people are living with their traumatic memories, but I’m sure that the moment will come when they can overcome that. I also think you need to go through the process where you organize these emotions, and for me, one of those processes is releasing music.”