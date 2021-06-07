 
Monday Jun 07 2021
Alex Rodriguez seems unfazed by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Alex Rodriguez does not seem to be fazed by his former flame Jennifer Lopez’s rumoured relationship with Ben Affleck.

This was made apparent when the former baseball star was snapped flashing paparazzi a thumbs up.

A-Rod was seen flashing a big smile as was out and about in New York.

He was snapped dining with a friend at a restaurant. 

However, it was not always this easy as Jennifer and Ben's reunion was initially "rough" for him. 

"He doesn’t want to fall down a rabbit hole and feel bad over something he can no longer control. He knows he will get back on track and work will lead him there but as for now he is trying to avoid the Ben and Jen that seems to be on everyone’s minds," a source told Hollywood Life. 

Take a look:


