Tom Holland recalls ‘an amazing moment' with Zendaya on ‘Brand New Day' set

Tom Holland is looking back on “an amazing moment” with her fiancee Zendaya.

Speaking on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast on Tuesday, June 9, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star reflected on how his romance with the Dune actress led to an unforgettable instance while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

“We had an amazing moment on Spider-Man Brand New Day, and it's only because of our relationship that this happened,” the 30-year-old actor recalled.

“We were shooting this scene, and we'd shot my coverage, we then turned around on Zendaya, we're doing her coverage, and I would never ever dream of saying this to an actress that I wasn't with,” he explained the whole scenario.

The former The Impossible child star continued, “I said, ‘do you think that this scene is working?’ Yeah. And she was like, no, I don't think the scene is working at all.”

“And we came in the next day, we re-shot the scene, and I'm so glad that we did, because it sings in the movie,” he added.

The Odyssey actor further noted, “if this wasn't Zendaya that I was sitting across from, imagine on someone else's coverage being like, do you think this is working?”

Notably, Tom and Zendaya have kicked off the promotional efforts for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, slated to hit theaters on July 31.

The actors, alongside more co-stars are set to headline a global fan event in Amsterdam on June 17 where they are scheduled to share special reveals and an exciting new trailer.