 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 07 2021
By
Reuters

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg takes executive role at legendary hip hop label

By
Reuters

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Snoop Dogg is joining hip hop label Def Jam Recordings as executive creative and strategic consultant

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg is joining the legendary hip hop label Def Jam Recordings as executive creative and strategic consultant, the US company said on Monday.

Def Jam, owned by Universal Music, has been home to some of hip-hop’s most pioneering artists, from Public Enemy to LL Cool J and the Beastie Boys. Its current roster includes Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Kanye West.

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, professionally known as Snoop Dogg, will be based in Los Angeles and report to Universal Music Group Chairman and Chief Executive Sir Lucian Grainge and Def Jam interim Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harleston.

As an award-winning artist, Snoop Dogg has released 19 studio albums and sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

Snoop would not be the first rapper to take on an executive role at Def Jam. In 2004, Jay-Z was named president and CEO of the label, but left after three years.

More From Entertainment:

Queen 'desperately unhappy' over Lilibet Diana's name

Queen 'desperately unhappy' over Lilibet Diana's name

Prince Harry bashed for naming infant daughter Lilibert ‘controversially’

Prince Harry bashed for naming infant daughter Lilibert ‘controversially’
BTS drop retro inspired photo collection for 2021 Festa

BTS drop retro inspired photo collection for 2021 Festa
Carrie Underwood celebrates hubby Mike Fisher's 41st birthday

Carrie Underwood celebrates hubby Mike Fisher's 41st birthday
Prince Harry dropped hints he liked the name 'Lili' two years ago

Prince Harry dropped hints he liked the name 'Lili' two years ago
How Meghan and Harry breached royal tradition with arrival of second child

How Meghan and Harry breached royal tradition with arrival of second child
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle license Lilibet Diana domain name: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle license Lilibet Diana domain name: report
Kate Middleton to replace Prince Harry at Diana's statue unveiling?

Kate Middleton to replace Prince Harry at Diana's statue unveiling?

BTS Jin touches on the overshadowing nature of his looks

BTS Jin touches on the overshadowing nature of his looks
Alex Rodriguez seems unfazed by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance

Alex Rodriguez seems unfazed by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance

Meghan and Harry's choice of name for daughter deemed 'rude' towards Queen

Meghan and Harry's choice of name for daughter deemed 'rude' towards Queen

What is Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana's citizenship?

What is Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana's citizenship?

Latest

view all