Ertugrul’s Turgut Alp leaves fans curious with latest Instagram post

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021
Leading Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun, who essays the role of Turgut Alp in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has left his millions of fans curious with his latest social media post.
Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut took to Instagram and shared his stunning photo, apparently from his next project.
He also left his millions of fans curious with the caption of the post.
Cengiz Coşkun captioned the picture ‘#IAmAWarrior”.
The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.