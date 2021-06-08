Farmers to not be exploited under any circumstances: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking to a delegation of farmers in Islamabad, on June 8, 2021. — PID

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday the country's farmers would not be exploited under any circumstances, as he assured the government is paying attention to introducing more facilities for them.



The premier, addressing a delegation of farmers who visited him at the PM House to discuss their reservations and issues, said he would meet farmers, and so would his team.

However, the premier reminded the farmers that industrialisation was important for the country's growth.

"Industrialisation creates jobs and it is crucial for Pakistan."

The premier, describing the agriculture sector as one of the major contributors to economic growth, expressed his government’s commitment to protecting the farmers from the exploitation of cartels and mafias.

“As there is a difference between profits and profiteering, the government will protect you from the exploitation of cartels and mafias,” PM Khan assured the representative of farmers.

The premier expressed his belief that the country’s socio-economic progress was linked with the enhanced development of the agriculture and industrial sectors.

Despite a rise in sugar prices, growers of sugarcane in the past did not even get the support price due to cartelisation of industry, which sold the commodity at higher rates and did not pay due to taxes, he said.

The prime minister said his 25 years of struggle has been against corruption and corrupt rulers, adding that it was unfortunate that the rulers in developing countries or the third world indulged in corruption and stashed the peoples' resources abroad.

“When people come in politics and power for corruption, then the country cannot achieve development,” he remarked.

PM Imran Khan mentioned the investigation initiated by the government against the sugar mafia through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and said the mafia had started threatening the FIA that they would raise the price of sugar.

He said as the country progresses with the development and promotion agriculture sector, the incumbent government will ensure the payment of support price to the growers of all commodities.

The prime minister said it was due to the government’s policies that with the exception of cotton, the country achieved record production of various crops including wheat, rice, maize, and sugarcane this year, bringing prosperity in rural areas.

The prime minister assured the farmers that the government would take all measures for the development and promotion of the agriculture sector, including its modernisation with the cooperation of China.

The premier said that the development of the agriculture sector on modern lines has been made part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He further said the government would work on the duty-free import of agricultural equipment and tools from China and benefit from their expertise to develop our livestock sector as well.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Special Assistants to PM Jamshed Cheema, and Dr Shehbaz Gill were also present in the meeting with farmers’ representatives.

— Additional input from APP