Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon join The Rock In DC League Of Super-Pets

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has announced the names of his co-stars who would be lending their voice talents in DC League Of Super-Pets.



The Rock would be pulling double duty in the DC movie universe, adding the animated role of Krypto superdog Super-Pets to his existing stint in Black Adam's title character.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the wrestler-cum-actor shared details of his co-stars, revealing that Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Diego Luna and Kate McKinnon would all entertain fans with their voice in DC League Of Super-Pets



Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also announced the release date of new animated adventure which according to him is 20 May, 2022.

