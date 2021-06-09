 
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon join The Rock In DC League Of Super-Pets

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has announced the names of his co-stars who would be lending their voice talents in DC League Of Super-Pets.

The Rock would be pulling double duty in the DC movie universe, adding the animated role of Krypto superdog Super-Pets to his existing stint in Black Adam's title character. 

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the wrestler-cum-actor shared details of his co-stars, revealing that Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Diego Luna and Kate McKinnon would all entertain fans with their voice in DC League Of Super-Pets

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also announced the release date of  new animated adventure which according to him is  20 May, 2022.

