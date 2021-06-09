 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Julie Burchill sacked over racist comments about Harry and Meghan’s baby girl Lilibet

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Columnist Julie Burchill has reportedly been “sacked” by the Newspaper, a day after her racist comments about the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet.

The Brighton-based writer made the announcement on her Facebook page on Tuesday, revealing: “I’ve been sacked by the Telegraph – it’s been a lovely five years, and I’ll always be grateful to them for ending my wilderness years,” 

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their second child on Sunday, Ms Burchill tweeted: “What a missed opportunity! They could have called it Georgina Floydina!”

The post was met with a backlash on social media, where it was described as “disgusting racism” and “despicable”. A barrister who tweeting an offensive joke in response to Burchill’s post was suspended from her job on Monday and apologised.

George Floyd’s murder led to worldwide Black Lives Matter protests. He was murdered by a white police officer last summer in Minneapolis.

