Angelina Jolie was mistaken for an ‘evil witch’ at a refugee camp in Venezuela

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie is known for and wide for the numerous hits she has produced over the course of her career.



The actor, 46, revealed that she recently inadvertently ended up scaring a little child owing to her villainous role in Maleficent.

An excerpt of the actor’s interview has come to surface on TikTok where she is speaking to the camera and recalling a special mission she was part of in Venezuela.

"There was a situation and I was going in as the special envoy for refugees. So I was there and these children were told 'This lady is here to help you,’” recalls the Oscar winner.

"So this family walked in and I was talking to the mother and this little boy came in but kind of started to back up as he saw me. His mum was trying to say 'Be nice to her' and then I realised that he had seen Maleficent,” she went on to say.

"He was like 7 and thought 'She's not here to help us - I know who that is!'" she added.

"That must be so confusing for children that are told I am a UN person and then they think I'm a witch!"

