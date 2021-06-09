 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Alyssa Milano has her eyes set on a House seat as she considers a career switch

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Alyssa Milano confessed that she might end up running for California’s 4th Congressional District

It looks like more Hollywood stars are getting enticed by the world of politics as Alyssa Milano is also considering a career switch as well.

In a chat with The Hill, the Charmed actor confessed that she might end up running for California’s 4th Congressional District with her “name recognition and deep pockets" giving her an edge. 

“I'm looking at California's 4th District to potentially run against McClintock,” said the current Sorry, not Sorry podcast host, adding that she was aware that Republicans “basically had a strong arm” in the district.

"I would love to maybe consider flipping that seat blue,” said the proud Democrat.

"It's going to take someone with, I think, name recognition and deep pockets to be able to run against McClintock, and so I'm considering it. I'm basically gathering information right now, speaking to different consultants, speaking to the community,” she said.

Presently, the 4th Congressional District in California is being represented in the House by Republican Tom McClintock. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Prince Charles are back in contact, all thanks to Lilibet

Prince Harry and Prince Charles are back in contact, all thanks to Lilibet
Elizabeth Olsen weighs in on the future of ‘WandaVision’

Elizabeth Olsen weighs in on the future of ‘WandaVision’
Princess Eugenie clashed with Beatrice for shunning Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie clashed with Beatrice for shunning Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle ‘reached out’ to Kate Middleton for ‘secret talks’ about reconciliation

Meghan Markle ‘reached out’ to Kate Middleton for ‘secret talks’ about reconciliation

Angelina Jolie was mistaken for an ‘evil witch’ at a refugee camp in Venezuela

Angelina Jolie was mistaken for an ‘evil witch’ at a refugee camp in Venezuela

Victoria Beckham sends fans wild as she shares Spice Girls throwback photo

Victoria Beckham sends fans wild as she shares Spice Girls throwback photo
Julie Burchill sacked over racist comments about Harry and Meghan’s baby girl Lilibet

Julie Burchill sacked over racist comments about Harry and Meghan’s baby girl Lilibet
Beyoncé's friend Michelle Williams opens up about their friendship

Beyoncé's friend Michelle Williams opens up about their friendship
Brad Pitt to produce new film on Harvey Weinstein

Brad Pitt to produce new film on Harvey Weinstein
Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon join The Rock In DC League Of Super-Pets

Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon join The Rock In DC League Of Super-Pets
Salma Hayek recalls her experience of working with Harvey Weinstein

Salma Hayek recalls her experience of working with Harvey Weinstein
Demi Lovato gives a daring look to her personality with a new hairstyle

Demi Lovato gives a daring look to her personality with a new hairstyle

Latest

view all