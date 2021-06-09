Alyssa Milano has her eyes set on a House seat as she considers a career switch

Alyssa Milano confessed that she might end up running for California’s 4th Congressional District

It looks like more Hollywood stars are getting enticed by the world of politics as Alyssa Milano is also considering a career switch as well.

In a chat with The Hill, the Charmed actor confessed that she might end up running for California’s 4th Congressional District with her “name recognition and deep pockets" giving her an edge.



“I'm looking at California's 4th District to potentially run against McClintock,” said the current Sorry, not Sorry podcast host, adding that she was aware that Republicans “basically had a strong arm” in the district.

"I would love to maybe consider flipping that seat blue,” said the proud Democrat.

"It's going to take someone with, I think, name recognition and deep pockets to be able to run against McClintock, and so I'm considering it. I'm basically gathering information right now, speaking to different consultants, speaking to the community,” she said.

Presently, the 4th Congressional District in California is being represented in the House by Republican Tom McClintock.