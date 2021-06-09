 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Web Desk

Atif Aslam pays rich tribute to Farhad Humayun

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Atif Aslam pays rich tribute to Farhad Humayun

Pakistani star Atif Aslam has paid rich tribute to fellow singer Farhad Humayun, who died on Tuesday morning.

Sharing a sweet throwback photo of Farhad, the Dil Diyan Gallan singer said “Thank you Fadi for giving us great music, good times and for playing on my first album.”

“Buddy, I was thrilled about our collab - I have finished the lyrics as well but I didn’t know we won’t be able to make it happen. Your legacy - fire and passion, will live on forever.”

Atif Aslam continued “You were a beast in the studio!! #farhadhumayun #restinpeace #gonetoosoon.”

Commenting on the post, Anoushey Ashraf said “Heartbroken. Forever loved. Forever missed.”

