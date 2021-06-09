Atif Aslam pays rich tribute to Farhad Humayun

Pakistani star Atif Aslam has paid rich tribute to fellow singer Farhad Humayun, who died on Tuesday morning.



Sharing a sweet throwback photo of Farhad, the Dil Diyan Gallan singer said “Thank you Fadi for giving us great music, good times and for playing on my first album.”

“Buddy, I was thrilled about our collab - I have finished the lyrics as well but I didn’t know we won’t be able to make it happen. Your legacy - fire and passion, will live on forever.”

Atif Aslam continued “You were a beast in the studio!! #farhadhumayun #restinpeace #gonetoosoon.”



Commenting on the post, Anoushey Ashraf said “Heartbroken. Forever loved. Forever missed.”