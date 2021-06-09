 
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Dilip Kumar’s health is improving, confirms his doctor

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Dr. Jalil Parkar shared an update about Dilip Kumar’s health

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar’s health is gradually improving, confirmed the pulmonologist who is treating him in Mumbai.

Dr. Jalil Parkar shared an update about the veteran film star’s health after he was recently admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai and was later diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

"Dilip Kumar's health is improving and the problem of breathlessness has also subdued, but he continues to be on oxygen support,” said the doctor, per Hindustan Times.

On Sunday, Parkar had said that Kumar’s condition was stable: "His condition is stable now. Even though he is in the ICU, he is not on a ventilator. We are trying our best that he makes a quick recovery and goes back home." 

