Bollywood
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Parineeti Chopra says she didn’t shower for two days and slept in filth for a film

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Parineeti Chopra spoke about filming a scene from the movie at a mountain hut 

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra is reflecting on her experience shooting for the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

During an interview, the actor spoke about filming a scene from the movie at a mountain hut where her character comes to terms about her suffering through a miscarriage.

She told PeepingMoon that she didn’t shower for two days and slept in filth in order to make the shot look realistic.

"That whole sequence, we shot over two or three days in that hut. And as an actor -- I really don't know how people are going to react to this information -- but I didn't shower for two days, for that sequence,” she said.

“And that location was filthy. When I used to finish the day of shoot and go back home, I used to be covered with mud. My hair was white because of the dust. I never used to clean. I would go back, sleep, come the next day to shoot, in that filth,” she added. 

