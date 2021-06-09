Prince Harry, Meghan Markle respond to claims Queen wasn’t asked about Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently hit back at claims regarding the Queen’s involvement in naming Lilibet.

The claim was brought forward by a spokesperson for the Sussexes and according to Metro UK they were quoted saying, “The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement – in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called.”



“During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”