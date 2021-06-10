 
Gracie Awards 2021: Taylor Swift and Kerry Washington to be honoured by AWM

Taylor Swift, Kerry Washington, along with other female celebrities, will be honoured by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation at its 46th Annual Gracie Awards.

As per reports, Swift is being awarded for her documentary "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions," while, Washington for her role in the limited TV series "Little Fires Everywhere."

The awards ceremony will be held on 27 September at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

The annual event recognises women in television, radio, and digital media. It also honours entertainment and news programmes created by women that address timely topics and social issues.

Becky Brooks, president of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation said: "As we celebrate AWM's 70th anniversary, we are thrilled to honour this incredible group of women who have demonstrated their commitment to sharing emotionally charged, timely and compelling content.

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe, The Chi producer Lena Waithe, the Tracee Ellis Ross/Anthony Anderson series Black-ish, and Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara are among the 2021 honourees.

