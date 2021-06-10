 
Thursday Jun 10 2021
Kanye West, Irina Shayk secretly dating for months since Kim Kardashian split

Kanye West, Irina Shayk have been seeing each other since months secretely since Kim Kardashian split

Kanye West and Irina Shayk stunned their fans after their romance was confirmed on Wednesday.

However, it looks like the duo has been seeing each other since months secretly.

An insider told Us Weekly that Kanye and Irina are now 100% romantically involved with each other. 

“Kanye and Irina [are] dating,” an insider confirmed to the outlet. “They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple months.”

“Irina and Kanye have been spending time together and getting to know one another,” a second source added. “He’s always thought she was beautiful and they’re both looking forward to seeing where this goes.”

Kanye and Irina swept up the internet in a whirlwind after it was revealed that the two are dating each other. 

In February, Kanye's former wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from him. 

They share four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 22 months.

