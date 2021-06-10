 
Thursday Jun 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan, Prince Harry’s daughter’s name may prove to be a ‘curse than a blessing’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been quite focused on living a private life without media invasion.

And it looks like naming their daughter after Princess Diana—who was the most hounded woman in the world by paparazzi— as well as Queen Elizabeth may end up becoming a curse for them.

A royal commentator warned them of just that days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

In a piece penned for The Independent, Sean O’Grady said: "Less trouble booking a table at a fashionable restaurant, getting a ticket for the must-see musical, or – you never know – a job.”

“The downside, of course, as with all celeb stuff, is that giving her such a name will merely heighten interest in her as she grows up,” he went on to say.

“Her name may turn out to be more of a curse than a blessing, if the poignant experience of the past is anything to go by,” he added.

He further wrote that this will lead to conjecture about who the newest member of the family resembles most and "whether she inherits Diana’s sense of style or the Queen’s sense of duty; and, of course, who she’ll be dating."

