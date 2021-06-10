 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Idris Elba, wife launch podcast, feature Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner as guests

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba are set to launch their own podcast called Coupledom with Idris and Sabrina Elba.

The six-part podcast, which will be available on Audible from June 24, will delve into some of the world’s most known duos and understand what makes their relationship successful.

The star-studded lineup include Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, Ben and Jerry, Christian Louboutin and Mika and more.

“Coupledom, to myself and Idris, means the realm of shared experiences between two partners in life or business, creating extraordinary outcomes,” said Sabrina Elba.

“In our Audible original podcast, we’ve truly been able to explore ‘Coupledom’ through some of the world’s most interesting duos for honest, unguarded discussions about all the complexities of living a shared life. I’ve taken so many lessons from our guests’ unique partnerships and I hope listeners of the podcast will be just as inspired as I have been.”

