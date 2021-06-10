 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa says 'Gully' starring Amber Heard is 'incredibly moving and brilliant'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

"Gully", a new film featuring Hollywood actress Amber Heard, is out now.

The actress shared multiple stills from the movie on her Instagram account and said the film is out now on demand.

The film directed by Nabil Elderkin released in select theaters on June 4. It is available on digital and on demand since June 8.

The movie follows the lives of three teens living in LA, all victims of extreme childhoods.

British singer Dua Lipa is also promoting the movie which is directed by her friend.

Sharing her thoughts, Dula Lipa said the film is "incredibly moving and brilliant." 


More From Entertainment:

'Kurulus:Osman' latest episode: Osman Bey takes revenge for Bamsi's murder

'Kurulus:Osman' latest episode: Osman Bey takes revenge for Bamsi's murder

Trailer for TV series featuring Ertugrul's Turgut Alp is out now

Trailer for TV series featuring Ertugrul's Turgut Alp is out now

Jennifer Garner has one 'hope' for ex Ben Affleck amid Jennifer Lopez romance

Jennifer Garner has one 'hope' for ex Ben Affleck amid Jennifer Lopez romance
Kourtney Kardashian says Scott Disick's 'subtance abuse' was deal-breaker

Kourtney Kardashian says Scott Disick's 'subtance abuse' was deal-breaker
Idris Elba, wife launch podcast, feature Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner as guests

Idris Elba, wife launch podcast, feature Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner as guests

Kim Kardashian unperturbed by ex Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s new romance

Kim Kardashian unperturbed by ex Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s new romance

Naya Rivera’s father recalls the terrifying final call he had with her at Lake Piru

Naya Rivera’s father recalls the terrifying final call he had with her at Lake Piru
‘Anne with an E’ star Amybeth McNulty joins the cast of ‘Stranger Things’

‘Anne with an E’ star Amybeth McNulty joins the cast of ‘Stranger Things’
Angelina Jolie says it's gut-wrenching to see Indians battle deadly COVID wave

Angelina Jolie says it's gut-wrenching to see Indians battle deadly COVID wave

Meghan or Harry: Who does 'absolutely beautiful' baby Lili resemble with?

Meghan or Harry: Who does 'absolutely beautiful' baby Lili resemble with?

Hollywood star and Blake Lively’s father, Ernie Lively dies at 74

Hollywood star and Blake Lively’s father, Ernie Lively dies at 74
Princess Diana's astrologer predicts baby Lili's future: 'She'll be a star in her own right'

Princess Diana's astrologer predicts baby Lili's future: 'She'll be a star in her own right'

Latest

view all