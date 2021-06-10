Dua Lipa says 'Gully' starring Amber Heard is 'incredibly moving and brilliant'

"Gully", a new film featuring Hollywood actress Amber Heard, is out now.

The actress shared multiple stills from the movie on her Instagram account and said the film is out now on demand.

The film directed by Nabil Elderkin released in select theaters on June 4. It is available on digital and on demand since June 8.

The movie follows the lives of three teens living in LA, all victims of extreme childhoods.

British singer Dua Lipa is also promoting the movie which is directed by her friend.

Sharing her thoughts, Dula Lipa said the film is "incredibly moving and brilliant."



