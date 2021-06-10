Minal Khan to tie the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram very soon

Pakistani actress Minal Khan seems to be wasting no time in becoming Mrs Mohsin.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a snap of her gorgeous wedding card, indicating that she is set to tie the knot with her beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram any time soon now.

The beautiful blue and white card clearly featured the adorable couple’s names in cursive writing.

The star captioned the post “You’re invited” which left fans in frenzy as they showered her with congratulatory messages.

“Omgggg !! Congratulations. So happy for u,” one user commented.

“Omg!!! Congratulations. May Allah swt bless you both best wishes on yr way from Iraq.” another user commented.

“Congratulations,” Dananeer Mobeen commented.

Take a look:







