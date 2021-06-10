 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Jun 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Minal Khan to tie the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram very soon

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan seems to be wasting no time in becoming Mrs Mohsin.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a snap of her gorgeous wedding card, indicating that she is set to tie the knot with her beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram any time soon now.

The beautiful blue and white card clearly featured the adorable couple’s names in cursive writing.

The star captioned the post “You’re invited” which left fans in frenzy as they showered her with congratulatory messages.

“Omgggg !! Congratulations. So happy for u,” one user commented.

“Omg!!! Congratulations. May Allah swt bless you both best wishes on yr way from Iraq.” another user commented.

“Congratulations,” Dananeer Mobeen commented.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

India's Arjun Mathur remembers 'Overload' frontman Farhad Humayun in heartfelt note

India's Arjun Mathur remembers 'Overload' frontman Farhad Humayun in heartfelt note

Amitabh Bachchan issues warning over worsening covid-19 crisis

Amitabh Bachchan issues warning over worsening covid-19 crisis
Dilip Kumar undergoes successful pleural aspiration procedure

Dilip Kumar undergoes successful pleural aspiration procedure
‘Bigg Boss 7’ contestant Sofia Hayat accuses Salman Khan of ‘profiting from a spiritual day'

‘Bigg Boss 7’ contestant Sofia Hayat accuses Salman Khan of ‘profiting from a spiritual day'
Amitabh Bachchan talks about returning to films as pandemic rages on

Amitabh Bachchan talks about returning to films as pandemic rages on

Dilip Kumar’s health is improving, confirms his doctor

Dilip Kumar’s health is improving, confirms his doctor
Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with childhood photos of Sonam Kapoor on her birthday

Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with childhood photos of Sonam Kapoor on her birthday
Atif Aslam pays rich tribute to Farhad Humayun

Atif Aslam pays rich tribute to Farhad Humayun
Mehwish Hayat shares a sweet birthday note for her best ‘friend’ Azfar Rehman

Mehwish Hayat shares a sweet birthday note for her best ‘friend’ Azfar Rehman
Ali Sethi and Nicholas Jaar honour Palestine through the words of Faiz Ahmed Faiz

Ali Sethi and Nicholas Jaar honour Palestine through the words of Faiz Ahmed Faiz
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal are dating, confirms Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal are dating, confirms Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
Aiman Khan exudes mother-daughter goals with Amal Muneeb in latest snaps

Aiman Khan exudes mother-daughter goals with Amal Muneeb in latest snaps

Latest

view all