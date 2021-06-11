Kim Kardashian touches on her split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the actual reason she chose to divorce Kanye West.

The reality TV star wore her heart on her sleeve in the finale episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

She started off by explaining who “waking up at 40 wanting total happiness” became her goal this year and even admitted that she’s still “Figuring out how to get there.”

Kim went on to add, “I just feel like I’ve worked so hard in life, to achieve everything that I wanted to, and I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible.”

“But I don’t have a life to share that with. I do, obviously, my kids and everything, but am I just gonna sit here and think, ‘Okay, my kids fulfill me, and I’m good?’”

“I never thought I was lonely. I always thought that’s totally fine. I could just have my kids. My husband moves from state to state. And I just am on this ride with him. And I was okay with that.”

“Then after turning 40 this year, I realised, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state to me.’ I thought, ‘Oh my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best.’ But that is sad to me and that’s not what I want.”

At the end of the day, “I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me. Every single day Khloe and Tristan and I would work out at 6am and I was third-wheeling it for a good eight months in quarantine. I was so envious of that.”

Kim concluded by saying, “I was like, “Wow, it’s the little things I don’t have.” I have all the big things. Yeah, I have the extravagant [things], everything you could possibly imagine. I’m grateful for those experiences. But I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot. I just want you to be happy and joyful.”