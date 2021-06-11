Queen Elizabeth to ‘fight back’ against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

An expert recently got candid about their thoughts regarding the royal scuffle and admitted that the Queen is at the end of her rope with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Daniela Elser and during her interview with news.au she admitted Buckingham Palace is gearing up for a fight.



She was quoted saying, “This in and of itself is extraordinary and if the palace does continue to stand its ground then this would represent the house of Windsor's biggest pushback against the rabble-rousing couple since their sensational departure from the palace in January last year.”

“After months of having been the target of the Sussexes' fusillade of painfully public criticism, are the Queen and her army of courtiers finally starting to far more aggressively - and obviously - fight back? Is this a case of no more Mrs Nice Queen?”