 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth to ‘fight back’ against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Queen Elizabeth to ‘fight back’ against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

An expert recently got candid about their thoughts regarding the royal scuffle and admitted that the Queen is at the end of her rope with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Daniela Elser and during her interview with news.au she admitted Buckingham Palace is gearing up for a fight.

She was quoted saying, “This in and of itself is extraordinary and if the palace does continue to stand its ground then this would represent the house of Windsor's biggest pushback against the rabble-rousing couple since their sensational departure from the palace in January last year.”

“After months of having been the target of the Sussexes' fusillade of painfully public criticism, are the Queen and her army of courtiers finally starting to far more aggressively - and obviously - fight back? Is this a case of no more Mrs Nice Queen?”

More From Entertainment:

Katrina chooses not to react to Anil Kapoor's son's remarks about her relationship with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina chooses not to react to Anil Kapoor's son's remarks about her relationship with Vicky Kaushal
Watch: Kate Middleton responds to question about Lilibet, daughter of Meghan and Harry

Watch: Kate Middleton responds to question about Lilibet, daughter of Meghan and Harry
Cops frustrated over fake complaints to Jennifer Lopez's house

Cops frustrated over fake complaints to Jennifer Lopez's house
Warner Bros. plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series

Warner Bros. plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series
Photos: Kanye West spotted in France with model Irina Shayk

Photos: Kanye West spotted in France with model Irina Shayk
American band 'Flaming Lips' seeks Elon Musk's help to perform at ISS

American band 'Flaming Lips' seeks Elon Musk's help to perform at ISS
Kim Kardashian sheds light on wanting ‘complete happiness at 40’

Kim Kardashian sheds light on wanting ‘complete happiness at 40’
Kim Kardashian touches on her split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian touches on her split from Kanye West
James Corden under fire for Spill Your Guts segment for 'anti-Asian hate'

James Corden under fire for Spill Your Guts segment for 'anti-Asian hate'
US first lady to visit British school with Kate Middleton

US first lady to visit British school with Kate Middleton
Name of 'Aquaman 2' film revealed

Name of 'Aquaman 2' film revealed
Lori Harvey touches ‘high road’ stance on Michael B. Jordan dig

Lori Harvey touches ‘high road’ stance on Michael B. Jordan dig

Latest

view all