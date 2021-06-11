 
Friday Jun 11 2021
Buckingham Palace ‘done with’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s digs

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Buckingham Palace ‘done with’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s digs

The royal family is reportedly ‘fed up’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal digs.

The claim has been brought forward by Margret Thatcher advisor Nile Gardiner.

During his interview with Fox News Mr. Gardiner was quoted saying, “Without a doubt, the Royal Family are growing increasingly fed up with the behaviour of Meghan and Harry and British public opinion is turning firmly against Meghan and Harry as well. You're seeing the Royal Family really closing ranks here.”

