Saturday Jun 12 2021
Kate Middleton extends olive branch to Meghan Markle with her sweet gesture

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

Kate Middleton seems to ease tensions within the Royal Family as she has once again extended olive Branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with her sweet and heart-melting words about their baby girl Lilibet Diana.

Prince William's sweetheart expressed her true feelings about Meghan and Harry's newborn baby during her visit to a school with First Lady Dr Jill Biden, saying: "I can't wait to meet her [Lili]."

Responding to a question about the second child of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, the Duchess of Cambridge said: "I wish her all the very best," Kate said. "I can't wait to meet her because haven't yet met her. So hopefully that will be soon."

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, named after Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth and his late mother, Princess Diana, was born one week ago at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

Lili's birth comes almost a year and a half after the Sussexes announced that they intended to step down from their royal roles, plunging the family into crisis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been excited to have a glance of their new niece as the couple previously said they were "delighted" by the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, according to some royal fans and experts, would soon visit to the US to meet Harry and Meghan's baby girl Lili in person.

