entertainment
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Yungblud makes relationship with Bella Hadid's bff Jesse Jo Stark Instagram official

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Yungblud is officially off the market after he made things official with Jesse Jo Stark.

The rock singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos with Bella Hadid’s best friend, making it obvious that the two were definitely an item.

"Luv of ma lyf [love of my life] ," he captioned the post.

The post comes after he celebrated her birthday in April with a touching message.

The two were romantically linked back in March to Jesse who he has "known for quite some time".

While it is unclear how the pair met, Jesse was featured in Yungblud’s music video for Strawberry Lipstick, which released in July.

Meanwhile, Dom snapped some exclusive Polaroids and designed the art work for Jesse’s single Die Young.

