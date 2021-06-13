Meghan Markle was looking for British beau long before she met Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's old friend revealed that she passed over by a potential boyfriend who lived in the UK

Meghan Markle was looking to find a British sweetheart long before she came across Prince Harry.

The Duchess's old friend, radio host Lizzie Cundy, revealed that she passed over by a potential boyfriend who lived in the UK.

Meghan was interested in UK soccer star Ashley Cole, back in 2013. However, the athlete did not reciprocate Meghan's intentions.

“Meghan said she loved London, and would love an English boyfriend, so I went through my phone to see who I knew that might be a good fit,” Cundy said in a chat with Grazia.



“I tried to find her a boyfriend – Ashley Cole wasn’t so keen – but I did try to fix her up, which is funny looking back," she added.

Cundy also shed light as to how Harry would have gotten smitten by the former TV actor.

“She was a real girl’s girl: full of energy. She didn’t stop talking, and we had a big giggle. There was just something special about her. We just got on, and immediately swapped numbers," Cundy said.

"I looked at her and thought ‘you have something special.’ She makes you feel at home straight away and it felt like I’d known her all my life. I can see why Harry fell in love with her," she concluded.