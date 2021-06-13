 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle was looking for British beau long before she met Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Meghan Markle's old friend revealed that she passed over by a potential boyfriend who lived in the UK

Meghan Markle was looking to find a British sweetheart long before she came across Prince Harry.

The Duchess's old friend, radio host Lizzie Cundy, revealed that she passed over by a potential boyfriend who lived in the UK.

Meghan was interested in UK soccer star Ashley Cole, back in 2013. However, the athlete did not reciprocate Meghan's intentions. 

“Meghan said she loved London, and would love an English boyfriend, so I went through my phone to see who I knew that might be a good fit,” Cundy said in a chat with Grazia.

“I tried to find her a boyfriend – Ashley Cole wasn’t so keen – but I did try to fix her up, which is funny looking back," she added. 

Cundy also shed light as to how Harry would have gotten smitten by the former TV actor.

“She was a real girl’s girl: full of energy. She didn’t stop talking, and we had a big giggle. There was just something special about her. We just got on, and immediately swapped numbers," Cundy said.

"I looked at her and thought ‘you have something special.’ She makes you feel at home straight away and it felt like I’d known her all my life. I can see why Harry fell in love with her," she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

‘American Idol’ alum David Archuleta reveals he is a member of LGBTQIA+ community

‘American Idol’ alum David Archuleta reveals he is a member of LGBTQIA+ community

Jennifer Lopez's mom 'thrilled' over daughter's Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez's mom 'thrilled' over daughter's Ben Affleck romance
Karlie Kloss gives rare glimpse of baby son

Karlie Kloss gives rare glimpse of baby son
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite in LA after he bonds with her mother

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunite in LA after he bonds with her mother

Yungblud makes relationship with Bella Hadid's bff Jesse Jo Stark Instagram official

Yungblud makes relationship with Bella Hadid's bff Jesse Jo Stark Instagram official
Johnny Depp fans rail against Amber Heard after ‘Aquaman 2’ title reveal

Johnny Depp fans rail against Amber Heard after ‘Aquaman 2’ title reveal

Evanna Lynch says Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint intimidated her

Evanna Lynch says Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint intimidated her
Raven-Symone shares secret to incredible weight loss journey

Raven-Symone shares secret to incredible weight loss journey
Reese Witherspoon crushes toxic beauty standards with one simple tip

Reese Witherspoon crushes toxic beauty standards with one simple tip

Selena Gomez admits her mental health took a hit because of toxic beauty standards

Selena Gomez admits her mental health took a hit because of toxic beauty standards

Kathryn Hahn says sorry to Justin Bieber for beating him on music chart

Kathryn Hahn says sorry to Justin Bieber for beating him on music chart
Ariana Grande wants to know feeling of being iconic from Diane Keaton

Ariana Grande wants to know feeling of being iconic from Diane Keaton

Latest

view all