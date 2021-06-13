‘Woke snowflake Prince Harry needs to shut up,’ says Noel Gallagher of Oasis

Prince Harry is was lambasted once again for his continuous criticism of the British royal family.



Singer Noel Gallagher of the band Oasis called the Duke of Sussex a “woke snowflake” while urging him to stay silent.

In an interview with The Sun, Gallagher said: “Prince William. I feel that [expletive] lad’s pain. He’s got a [expletive] younger brother shooting his [expletive] mouth off with [expletive] that is just so unnecessary. I’d like to think I was always the William.”

“Prince Harry is coming across like a typical [expletive] woke snowflake, [expletive] [expletive]. Just don’t be [expletive] dissing your family because there’s no need for it,” added the Wonderwall singer.

Taking a dig at Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle, Gallagher said: “This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. As simple as that.”