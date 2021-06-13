 
Bollywood
Sunday Jun 13 2021
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor faces the wrath online for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

Netizens lashed out at Kareena Kapoor and some argued that she wasn’t suitable for the role

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is facing calls for a boycott over her role of the mythological character, Sita, in an upcoming film.

Furious netizens are calling for a boycott of the superstar, claiming that she is hurting the religious sentiments by demanding an increased fee of Rs12 crore for the adaption of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Soon after the news broke out, netizens lashed out at the actor and some argued that she wasn’t suitable for the role.

“A nationalist Indian would never accept an actress who has no faith in Hinduism for the role of Mother Sita. Bollywood film mafia spreads poison towards Hinduism, we should boycott all such artists who hurt the religious sentiments of the people,” wrote one user.

“Saif Ali Khan earlier has hurt Hindu sentiments with Tandav, now Kareena is repeating the same. We would never accept an actress who has no faith in Hinduism for the role of Maa Sita. Be awake. Let our voice be heard!” added another user.


