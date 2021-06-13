 
Sunday Jun 13 2021
Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Intruder ‘refuses to leave’ Kylie Jenner’s home: report

Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner recently received a visit by a love-struck trespasser who intended to speak to the star ‘in person and profess their love.’

The report has been brought forward by TMZ and according to their findings, the 35-year-old man intended to step into Kylie’s property in an attempt to “profess his love in person.”

While Kylie was not at home at the time of the incident, it is believed that security personnel stationed outside the beauty mogul’s estate held the perpetrator till authorities came to arrest the culprit. 

