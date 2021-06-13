 
Sunday Jun 13 2021
BTS address collection of 'painful memories: 'ARMYs endured with us'

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

BTS address collection of 'painful memories: 'ARMYs endured with us'

BTS recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the extent of bullying and online hate they endured from 2015 to 2017.

The boys got candid about the situation during their virtual interview video for the 2021 BTS Festa titled ARMY Corner Store.

Suga was the first to address the struggles the members faced during the height of their hardships and referenced the group’s song Two Three.

Suga admits the song is a “secret code for ARMY and us,” one they both cultivated while enduring together.

He was quoted saying, “We’ve been through a hard time but ARMY got hurt a lot too. We were supposed to shield all the repression but ARMY were enduring it with us. Through this song I feel like it became a secret code for ARMY and us.”

Even RM addressed the struggles from 2015 to 2017 and claimed, “I feel like we can talk about this now and here’s what I think. For those three years, 2015, 2016, 2017, it was tough for us and our fans and there were many people who hated us.”

“ARMY were trying so hard to protect us and we tried harder than anyone else while making content and doing other things. When I look back on those three years they mean a lot to me.”

