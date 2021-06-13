 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Chris Hemsworth says Chris Evans will always be number 1 in his book

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Captain America star Chris Evans on Saturday celebrated his 40th birthday.

Millions of his fans took to social media to extend birthday wishes to their favorite actor. 

Evan's co-stars from "Avengers" also wished him on his birthday and posted throwback photos with the actor.

Chris Hemsworth, who played Thor in Avengers, shared a picture with Chris Pratt  and wrote a funny caption that read, "Harry 40th birthday Chris Evans. You'ill always be number 1 in my book."

His caption was a reference to the first names of the three actors. 

Jeremy  Renner shared a throwback photo with Evans and wrote, "Happy 40th to you my brother!!! I mess you."


More From Entertainment:

Royal family ‘may dissolve’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama

Royal family ‘may dissolve’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama
Jason Momoa addresses desire to shoot alongside Dwayne Johnson

Jason Momoa addresses desire to shoot alongside Dwayne Johnson
Insiders shed light on Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing

Insiders shed light on Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing
Prince Harry slammed for ‘entitlement’ to Queen’s nickname

Prince Harry slammed for ‘entitlement’ to Queen’s nickname
BTS address collection of ‘painful memories: ‘ARMYs endured with us’

BTS address collection of ‘painful memories: ‘ARMYs endured with us’
I never do selfies says Amber Heard

I never do selfies says Amber Heard

Intruder ‘refuses to leave’ Kylie Jenner’s home: report

Intruder ‘refuses to leave’ Kylie Jenner’s home: report
Simon Cowell puts ‘haunted’ mansion up for sale: report

Simon Cowell puts ‘haunted’ mansion up for sale: report
Thomas Markle says British public loved Meghan and Harry

Thomas Markle says British public loved Meghan and Harry

Dua Lipa becomes the 'most listened to' artist in the world

Dua Lipa becomes the 'most listened to' artist in the world

Bidens to have tea with Queen Elizabeth as G7 ends

Bidens to have tea with Queen Elizabeth as G7 ends
Sean Penn directorial 'Flag Day' features actress who played Lagertha in 'Vikings'

Sean Penn directorial 'Flag Day' features actress who played Lagertha in 'Vikings'

Latest

view all